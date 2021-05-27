Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amboy, CA

Amboy Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 4 days ago

AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aDFTzCr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amboy Voice

Amboy Voice

Amboy, CA
1
Followers
42
Post
50
Views
ABOUT

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amboy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Amboy Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Amboy, CAPosted by
Amboy Voice

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(AMBOY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amboy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!