Amboy Weather Forecast

AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 100 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 102 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 102 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 102 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



