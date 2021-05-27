Cancel
Foraker, OK

Thursday rain in Foraker meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Foraker News Alert
 4 days ago

(FORAKER, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Foraker Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Foraker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDFTs1m00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Foraker, OK
With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

