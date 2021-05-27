Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CVS handing out prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

By CNN
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — CVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new “One Step Closer” sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.

whdh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Cash Prizes#Pharmacy#Vaccine Doses#Cnn#Norwegian Cruise Line#Cvs Health#Unilever#Budweiser#Cdc#Vaccination Rate#Lavish Prizes#Vip Tickets#Beer Purchases#Adults#Lotteries#Wyndham#Incentives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lotterywsau.com

Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Superbowl tickets in vaccine push

(Reuters) – U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden’s push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots. The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across...
Woonsocket, RINewsTimes

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
Public Healthdailyvoice.com

COVID-19: CVS Health Unveils Sweepstakes To Encourage Vaccinations

CVS Health is jumping on the bandwagon in getting more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 by offering big prizes including international trips, tickets to the next Super Bowl, and lots of other incentives. The sweepstakes kick off on Tuesday, June 1, when all eligible customers who received or plan to receive...
Public HealthWBAY Green Bay

CVS holding sweepstakes for people who get COVID-19 vaccine

(WBAY) - CVS Health is holding a sweepstakes for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy chain calls it the #OneStepCloser Sweepstakes. CLICK HERE for rules and information on how to enter. Starting June 1, customers who received a shot at CVS or register to receive their shot at...
HealthABC6.com

Vaccinated residents can enter sweepstakes to win prizes through CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I (WLNE) – Starting June 1st, customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over thousands of potential prizes. The prizes are set to be drawn over a six-week period. “We’re...
Retailcbs19news

Kroger, CVS join efforts to encourage vaccinations by offering prizes

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two major retail chains are joining efforts encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations by offering prizes. CVS Health and Kroger Health announced giveaways on Thursday. Both campaigns will begin next week, giving people the chance to win various prizes. Kroger Health will be offering five...
Public HealthWCNC

A COVID-19 shot at CVS could mean a shot at prizes. Here's what you could win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, CVS is hoping to sweeten the deal with a chance at one of 1,000 prizes. Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.
Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine: Easton sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Easton: 1. 8290 Ocean Gateway (410) 763-6501; 2. 8223 Elliott Rd 410-819-3215; 3. 28528 Marlboro Ave (410) 690-7207; 4. 101 Marlboro Ave #15 410-822-0500; 5. 8174 Ocean Gateway 410-763-6907; 6. 8155 Elliott Rd 410-819-0140;
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

COVID-19 vaccine: Memphis sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Memphis: 1. 814 Jefferson Ave 901-222-7468; 2. 6019 Walnut Grove Rd 866-941-4785; 3. 1331 Union Ave Suite 1000 901-289-2582; 4. 4095 American Way 866-231-4477; 5. 6084 Apple Tree Dr #10 901-779-6500; 6. 5055 Stage Rd (901) 266-5130; 7. 3502 Park Ave (901) 324-1050; 8. 6620 Winchester Rd (901) 363-3733; 9. 4155 Elvis Presley Blvd (901) 348-4642; 10. 2668 Avery Ave 901-222-7468; 11. 2747 Bartlett Blvd 901-633-5826; 12. 3090 Kirby Whitten Rd (901) 425-9986; 13. 6660 Poplar Ave (901) 757-8780; 14. 4770 Riverdale Rd (901) 756-7408; 15. 1759 Union Ave (901) 721-0805; 16. 1366 Poplar Ave (901) 272-7883; 17. 2632 Frayser Blvd (901) 353-8284; 18. 540 S Mendenhall Rd #16 (901) 683-8843; 19. 7942 Winchester Rd (901) 758-3615; 20. 3860 Austin Peay Hwy (901) 383-4847; 21. 4264 Summer Ave (901) 763-0831; 22. 2835 Kirby Pkwy (901) 353-1387; 23. 1212 E Shelby Dr (901) 346-3336; 24. 3444 Plaza Ave (901) 324-1013; 25. 799 Truse Pkwy (901) 683-2974; 26. 4515 Poplar Ave 901-681-2700; 27. 5959 Park Ave 901-765-1333; 28. 4637 Poplar Ave 901-685-9999; 29. 7475 Winchester Rd 901-754-0324; 30. 2150 Covington Pike 901-386-4004; 31. 5080 Stage Rd 901-382-9237; 32. 2655 Frayser Blvd 901-353-0639; 33. 2471 Jackson Ave 901-454-1615; 34. 4155 S 3rd St 901-785-6851; 35. 1130 S Bellevue Blvd 901-946-3676; 36. 4154 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-398-6233; 37. 3381 Poplar Ave 901-458-8559; 38. 3489 Ramill Rd 901-372-8422; 39. 1863 Union Ave 901-272-2006; 40. 5121 Quince Rd 901-682-2136; 41. 1489 Airways Blvd 901-323-5875; 42. 3445 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4699; 43. 987 Union Ave 901-543-0217; 44. 3670 Riverdale Rd 901-309-2621; 45. 8001 Winchester Rd 901-309-1455; 46. 2891 Kirby Rd 901-757-5017; 47. 6770 Macon Rd 901-371-0255; 48. 4625 Summer Ave 901-684-1026; 49. 4015 Austin Peay Hwy 901-373-4575; 50. 3515 Park Ave 901-458-1611; 51. 6310 Poplar Ave 901-680-1907; 52. 1845 S 3rd St 901-947-4203; 53. 7525 Winchester Rd 901-757-1442; 54. 3950 Austin Peay Hwy 901-377-1211; 55. 6990 E Shelby Dr 901-309-7876; 56. 2856 Hickory Hill Rd 901-362-3622; 57. 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4994; 58. 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd 901-498-5340; 59. 4576 Poplar Ave 901-701-7010;
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Public HealthPosted by
96.5 KVKI

If You Got Your COVID-19 Vax at CVS You Could Win Big

The question of what kind of vaccine you got is so last week. The new question to ask isn't "J&J or Pfizer?" It's more like "Did you get your shot at CVS?". I have never been more grateful to have gotten my last shot at the CVS in Longview off the loop because now I can enter the One Step Closer Sweepstakes!