Weather Forecast For North Rim

NORTH RIM, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 44 °F 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F 12 mph wind



