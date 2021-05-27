Cancel
Alamance County, NC

Male charged for possession of narcotics

By Staff Reports
mebaneenterprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Alamance County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop near Deep Creek and Sandy Cross Road on a vehicle whose registration plate was expired. The driver, Elmer Marroquin, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and had outstanding warrants for possession of...

Alamance County, NC
Mebane, NC
Alamance County, NC
