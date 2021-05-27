Orla Daily Weather Forecast
ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
