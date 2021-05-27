Cancel
Orla, TX

Orla Daily Weather Forecast

Orla News Watch
ORLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Orla News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

