4-Day Weather Forecast For Otter

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.