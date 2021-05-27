4-Day Weather Forecast For Otter
OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
