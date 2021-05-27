Cancel
Shaniko, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Shaniko

Shaniko Post
Shaniko Post
SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDFT2eb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Shaniko Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

