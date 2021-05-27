Daily Weather Forecast For Shaniko
SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
