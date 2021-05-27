Whitlash Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 44 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.