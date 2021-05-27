Cancel
Lukeville, AZ

Lukeville Daily Weather Forecast

Lukeville Post
Lukeville Post
 4 days ago

LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDFSvZK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lukeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

