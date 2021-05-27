Lukeville Daily Weather Forecast
LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.