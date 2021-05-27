Cancel
Fieldton, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fieldton

FIELDTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDFSugb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Earth and Springlake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include in and around Earth and Springlake including US Highway 70 and Farm to Market Road 1055.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas East central Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Cotton Center, or 9 miles south of Olton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hale Center and Cotton Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles north of Amherst, or 9 miles south of Earth, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Fieldton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN...NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Morton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 857 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sudan, or 12 miles northwest of Littlefield, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Littlefield, Sudan, Amherst, Needmore, Fieldton and Bula. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and to the west of Amherst including US Highway 84. An estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sudan and Amherst.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...LYNN...TERRY...EASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Spade to 6 miles northwest of Shallowater to 3 miles north of Wolfforth to 11 miles southeast of Locketville to 3 miles northwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Slaton, Abernathy, Tahoka, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Reese Center and Lubbock International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Hale County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Halfway, or 9 miles east of Olton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Lockney, Kress, Cotton Center, Fieldton, Halfway, Claytonville, Aiken, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH