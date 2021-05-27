4-Day Weather Forecast For Fieldton
FIELDTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
