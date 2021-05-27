Cancel
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta Weather Forecast

Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlanta, ID
