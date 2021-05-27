Cancel
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Lake Santeetlah Weather Forecast

Lake Santeetlah Journal
Lake Santeetlah Journal
 4 days ago

LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDFSr2Q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

