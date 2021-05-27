Lake Santeetlah Weather Forecast
LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
