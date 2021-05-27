Lake Santeetlah Weather Forecast

LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



