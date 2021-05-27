Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Port Alexander

(PORT ALEXANDER, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Alexander:

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 54 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Light Rain High 49 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 49 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



