Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Port Alexander
(PORT ALEXANDER, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Alexander:
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
