Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Alexander, AK

Take advantage of Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Port Alexander

Posted by 
Port Alexander News Flash
Port Alexander News Flash
 4 days ago

(PORT ALEXANDER, AK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Alexander:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDFSpGy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 49 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Alexander News Flash

Port Alexander News Flash

Port Alexander, AK
0
Followers
24
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

With Port Alexander News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Alexander, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Weather Data#The Sun#Light Rain#Nws Data#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Exercise Outdoors#Lawn#Yard Work#Cyclists#Joggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Port Alexander, AKPosted by
Port Alexander News Flash

Port Alexander Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Alexander: Wednesday, May 26: Scattered rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night;
Port Alexander, AKPosted by
Port Alexander News Flash

Port Alexander weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Alexander: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Light Rain;
Port Alexander, AKPosted by
Port Alexander News Flash

Port Alexander forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Alexander: Saturday, May 15: Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Scattered Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night;
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.