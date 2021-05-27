Langtry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
