Langtry, TX

Langtry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Langtry Bulletin
Langtry Bulletin
LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aDFSodT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jump on Langtry’s rainy forecast today

(LANGTRY, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Langtry Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Langtry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Langtry: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Terrell County Gas Plant to near Pumpville to 20 miles southeast of Dryden, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Langtry, Shumla, Pumpville and Pandale. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pandale to 8 miles east of Pumpville to 8 miles southwest of Langtry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Langtry, Shumla and Pandale. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH