Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darwin, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Darwin

Posted by 
Darwin Post
Darwin Post
 4 days ago

DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDFSms100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Darwin Post

Darwin Post

Darwin, CA
0
Followers
35
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Darwin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darwin, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Darwin, CAPosted by
Darwin Post

Sunday sun alert in Darwin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DARWIN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Darwin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Darwin, CAPosted by
Darwin Post

Wednesday has sun for Darwin — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DARWIN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Darwin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Darwin, CAPosted by
Darwin Post

Get weather-ready — Darwin’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Darwin: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Darwin, CAPosted by
Darwin Post

Sunday rain in Darwin: Ideas to make the most of it

(DARWIN, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Darwin Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Darwin, CAPosted by
Darwin Post

Thursday sun alert in Darwin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DARWIN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Darwin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest and west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Owens Valley along Highway 395 from Bishop to the Inyo County border. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...From Bishop to Independence along Highway 395...very strong north winds could blow around unsecured objects or cause damage to trees or power lines. A few power outages may result. For Highway 395 south of Independence, sudden crosswinds could also result in blow overs of high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility due to haze and dust is also possible.