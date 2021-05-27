Cancel
Orogrande, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orogrande

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 4 days ago

OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aDFSlzI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

