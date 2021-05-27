Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garrett, WY

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Garrett

Posted by 
Garrett Today
Garrett Today
 4 days ago

(GARRETT, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrett. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garrett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aDFSk6Z00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garrett Today

Garrett Today

Garrett, WY
0
Followers
42
Post
34
Views
ABOUT

With Garrett Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrett, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Nws#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Wy#Snacks#Thunderstorms#Face#Gathering Sizes#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Garrett, WYPosted by
Garrett Today

Garrett Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garrett: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Garrett, WYPosted by
Garrett Today

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Garrett

(GARRETT, WY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Garrett, WYPosted by
Garrett Today

Get weather-ready — Garrett’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garrett: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Garrett, WYPosted by
Garrett Today

4-day forecast for Garrett

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garrett: Friday, May 14: Isolated rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Albany County, WYcapcity.news

NWS: Sunday rainfall could create flash flood risk on Mullen Fire Burn Scar

CASPER, Wyo— The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cheyenne in advising of the risk for flash flooding around the Mullen Fire burn scar in southern Albany County Sunday. Moderate to at-times brief heavy rainfall will be possible from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on or near the area Sunday, NWS said. Models are showing between 0.25 and 0.50 inches of precipitation could fall.
Garrett, WYPosted by
Garrett Today

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Garrett

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garrett: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance t-storms in the day; while chance t-storms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Light rain likely in the day; while chance t-storms during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain then chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance t-storms then mostly cloudy during night;
Laramie, WYlaramielive.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Laramie Monday into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Albany County, including the city of Laramie, in effect until 12:00 PM Tuesday (May 11). Three to five inches of snow is expected to accumulate, with difficult to dangerous driving conditions expected. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Snowy Range SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING THIS EVENING.. WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Occasional snow showers will continue this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.