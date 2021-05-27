Cancel
Sasabe, AZ

Weather Forecast For Sasabe

Posted by 
Sasabe Dispatch
 4 days ago

SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFSjDq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

