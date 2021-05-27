Daily Weather Forecast For Powder River
POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
