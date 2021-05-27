Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powder River, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Powder River

Posted by 
Powder River Times
Powder River Times
 4 days ago

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDFSiL700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Powder River Times

Powder River Times

Powder River, WY
1
Followers
48
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder River, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Powder River, WYPosted by
Powder River Times

Get weather-ready — Powder River’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Powder River: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Ervay, or 38 miles northeast of Jeffrey City, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Natrona County.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA AND EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lost Cabin, or 26 miles east of Shoshoni, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and east central Fremont Counties, including the following locations... Arminto.