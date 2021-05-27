Daily Weather Forecast For Powder River

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 69 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F 12 to 16 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.