Laurier Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 41 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



