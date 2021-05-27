Laurier Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
