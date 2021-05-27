Cancel
Fort Mckavett, TX

Fort Mckavett is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 4 days ago

(FORT MCKAVETT, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Mckavett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDFSfgw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

