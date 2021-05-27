Daily Weather Forecast For Ironside
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 39 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.