4-Day Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik

CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Scattered snow showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night High 51 °F, low 28 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night High 45 °F, low 29 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.