4-Day Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik
CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Scattered snow showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night
- High 45 °F, low 29 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
