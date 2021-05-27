Cancel
Chalkyitsik, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chalkyitsik

Posted by Chalkyitsik News Alert
 4 days ago

CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDFSdvU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered snow showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 28 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night

    • High 45 °F, low 29 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

