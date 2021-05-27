Cancel
Oxbow, ME

Oxbow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 4 days ago

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDFSc2l00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow Journal

Oxbow, ME
ABOUT

With Oxbow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

