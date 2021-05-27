Cancel
Stevens Village, AK

Rainy forecast for Stevens Village? Jump on it!

Stevens Village Times
 4 days ago

(STEVENS VILLAGE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Stevens Village Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevens Village:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDFSbA200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night

    • High 47 °F, low 29 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stevens Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

