Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lefor, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Lefor

Posted by 
Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 4 days ago

LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDFSaHJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Snow showers likely then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lefor Journal

Lefor Journal

Lefor, ND
3
Followers
44
Post
165
Views
ABOUT

With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lefor, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data#Snow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lefor, NDPosted by
Lefor Journal

Lefor forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lefor: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Lefor, NDPosted by
Lefor Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lefor

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lefor: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Lefor Journal

Get weather-ready — Lefor’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lefor: Saturday, May 8: Slight chance t-storms in the day; while snow showers during night; Sunday, May 9: Snow showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;