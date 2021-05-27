Daily Weather Forecast For Lefor
LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Snow showers likely then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 45 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
