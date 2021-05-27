Cancel
Hayes, SD

Hayes Daily Weather Forecast

Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 4 days ago

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDFSZLS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hayes, SD
With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

