Countyline Daily Weather Forecast
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.