Countyline Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma West central Carter County in southern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located 4 miles south of Loco and 7 miles east of Addington, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These tornadic storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jefferson, southeastern Stephens and west central Carter Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN