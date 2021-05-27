Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, AK

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Beaver Dispatch
Beaver Dispatch
 4 days ago

(BEAVER, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beaver Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDFSXa000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then isolated snow showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 28 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night

    • High 45 °F, low 28 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beaver Dispatch

Beaver Dispatch

Beaver, AK
0
Followers
23
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Outdoor Activities#Night Time#Break Time#Sunbreak#Rain Thursday#Rain Showers#Snow Showers#Nws Data#Beaver Thursday#Nearby Hikes#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Household Tasks#Retirement Savings#Drippy Day#Finances#Money#Things#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Beaver, AKPosted by
Beaver Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For Beaver

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beaver: Monday, May 31: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, June 3: Chance Rain Showers;
Beaver, AKPosted by
Beaver Dispatch

Sun forecast for Beaver — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BEAVER, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Beaver, AKPosted by
Beaver Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Beaver’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beaver: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night;
Beaver, AKPosted by
Beaver Dispatch

Beaver’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beaver: Sunday, May 16: Scattered Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;
Beaver, AKPosted by
Beaver Dispatch

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Beaver

(BEAVER, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.