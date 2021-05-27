Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoffmeister, NY

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Hoffmeister

Posted by 
Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) A sunny Thursday is here for Hoffmeister, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoffmeister:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDFSWhH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
1
Followers
50
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoffmeister, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun Thursday#Light Rain#Picnic#Snacks#Nws Data#Advice#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hoffmeister, NYPosted by
Hoffmeister Dispatch

Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoffmeister: Sunday, May 30: Light Rain Likely; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Hoffmeister, NYPosted by
Hoffmeister Dispatch

Your 4-day outlook for Hoffmeister weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoffmeister: Sunday, May 16: Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hoffmeister, NYPosted by
Hoffmeister Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Hoffmeister’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoffmeister: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hoffmeister: Saturday, May 8: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night; Monday, May 10: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain and snow showers during night;