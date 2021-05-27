Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vinson, OK

A rainy Thursday in Vinson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Vinson Times
Vinson Times
 4 days ago

(VINSON, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Vinson Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vinson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDFSVoY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vinson Times

Vinson Times

Vinson, OK
1
Followers
45
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

With Vinson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinson, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#Sunbreak#Vinson Thursday#Nearby Hikes#Bookkeeping#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Things#Nws Data#Inspiration#Stable Personal Finances#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Vinson, OKPosted by
Vinson Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Vinson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vinson: Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, June 1: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Vinson, OKPosted by
Vinson Times

Your 4-day outlook for Vinson weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vinson: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Harmon County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH