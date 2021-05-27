Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz
OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.