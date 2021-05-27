Cancel
Ojo Feliz, NM

Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 4 days ago

OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aDFSUvp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

