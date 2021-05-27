Cancel
Nikolai, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Nikolai News Beat
 4 days ago

(NIKOLAI, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Nikolai, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nikolai:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDFSSAN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

