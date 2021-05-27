Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marsland, NE

Marsland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 4 days ago

MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDFSQOv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 33 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marsland Updates

Marsland Updates

Marsland, NE
0
Followers
31
Post
70
Views
ABOUT

With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marsland, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marsland, NEPosted by
Marsland Updates

Your 4-day outlook for Marsland weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marsland: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Marsland Updates

Get weather-ready — Marsland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marsland: Monday, May 10: Rain and snow in the day; while chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 11: Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAWES AND NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 23 miles south of Edgemont, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 515 PM MDT. Crawford and Fort Robinson Campground around 545 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fort Robinson and Whitney.
EnvironmentPosted by
Marsland Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MARSLAND, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marsland Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.