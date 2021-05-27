Cancel
Spofford, TX

Spofford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
 4 days ago

SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UscX_0aDFSPWC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

