Crane Lake Weather Forecast

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Incredible cabin on Crane Lake–King Williams Narrows now available. This extremely rare cabin will not disappoint. Large cabin with Pine flooring throughout, white pine walls, vaulted ceiling, double hung windows, 2 sizable rooms with closets and ceiling fans, living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room, bathroom with shower. Just feet away form the main cabin is an additional guest cabin for family and friends. Guest cabin also has electric baseboard heat, separate sub-panel and double hung windows. 2 boat docks, machine shed, storage shed, workshop, laundry, additional outhouse, electric baseboard heat and more. Cabin sits on a stunning and secluded 2.7 acres. Boat or snowmobile access only! Land is owned, not leased! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! This off the grid log cabin with generator power is surrounded by majestic Norway Pines making a great multi-purpose recreation property or place to unwind and relax. 13.54 acres and 700 feet of shoreline on Long Lake. Fish the lake, hunt nearby and snowmobile or ATV the trails a short distance away. View the wildlife in the area and explore the nearby logging trails. You can access the cabin by boat from the public landing or from a shared parcel of land accessed from a private logging road. There are two bedrooms that have curtains for walls and a loft so your whole crew will be able to stay at the cabin. Forest Lands and many other lakes are in the area to explore. This is truly a wilderness get away. Travel the chain of lakes, (Crane, Sand Point, Namakan & Kabetogama) or explore Canada from your front door. This 24’ x 26’ summer cabin on the big water has an open floor plan, 2+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths, plenty of storage in the 12’ x 12’ storage/bunk cabin and a new septic in 2018. Tie your boat to the 8’x32’ dock and start relaxing and spending time in the wilderness. This boat access property utilizes a FS permit like most cabins in East Bay on Crane Lake. Cabin comes fully furnished. A cabin with all this doesn’t come along often. Schedule your showing soon. The home was built in 2004, using white pine logs harvested from the nearby Echo Trail. It boasts single-level living, a gorgeous stone fireplace, 2+ bedrooms, granite countertops, a sound system, and beautiful arched interior doors and windows. The sunroom and 1.75 baths have heated floors. You will enjoy the attached, extra-large 2 stall garage, the patio and deck in back, and a firepit for your evening campfires. You can enter both the BWCAW and Voyageurs National Park from Crane Lake, and enjoy world-class fishing on the Canadian Border Lakes. Enjoying the Incredible scenery and wildlife can be a part of your daily life when you come home to "Solitude" in Crane Lake.