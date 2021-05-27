Weather Forecast For Causey
CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.