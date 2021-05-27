Weather Forecast For Causey

CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



