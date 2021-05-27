Cancel
Camp Nelson, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Camp Nelson

Camp Nelson Times
 4 days ago

CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDFSLEW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

