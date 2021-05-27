Cancel
Blackburn, OK

Thursday rain in Blackburn meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Blackburn Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Blackburn, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blackburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDFSKLn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blackburn, OK
ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Blackburn, OK
