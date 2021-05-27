Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarles, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Sarles

Posted by 
Sarles Updates
Sarles Updates
 4 days ago

SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFSJT400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sarles Updates

Sarles Updates

Sarles, ND
0
Followers
29
Post
8
Views
ABOUT

With Sarles Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarles, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sarles, NDPosted by
Sarles Updates

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Sarles

(SARLES, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sarles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sarles, NDPosted by
Sarles Updates

Tuesday has sun for Sarles — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SARLES, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sarles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.