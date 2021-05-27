Cancel
Lindon, CO

Lindon is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 4 days ago

(LINDON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lindon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lindon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDFSHhc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lindon, CO
With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

