Briggsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BRIGGSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
