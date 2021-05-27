Cancel
Erwin, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Erwin

Erwin Daily
 4 days ago

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDFSE3R00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

