Daily Weather Forecast For Erwin
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.