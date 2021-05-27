Cancel
Termo, CA

Termo Daily Weather Forecast

Termo Journal
Termo Journal
 4 days ago

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDFSCHz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Termo, CA
Termo Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Termo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Termo: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain and snow showers during night;
Termo Journal

Jump on Termo’s rainy forecast today

(TERMO, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Termo Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Termo Journal

Termo is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(TERMO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Termo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Showers and Thunderstorms through the Weekend Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada through the weekend. Wetting rains will be possible for some locations, but there is a 25% chance that a thunderstorm will develop in any location. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, small hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice. Thunderstorms may develop early in the day today, maybe as early as 10am, which is pretty unusual for the Spring around here. Thunderstorm development for Sunday will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger on Sunday with potential for damaging winds. Stay up-to- date on the weather this weekend to keep you and yours safe.