Termo Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Showers and Thunderstorms through the Weekend Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada through the weekend. Wetting rains will be possible for some locations, but there is a 25% chance that a thunderstorm will develop in any location. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, small hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice. Thunderstorms may develop early in the day today, maybe as early as 10am, which is pretty unusual for the Spring around here. Thunderstorm development for Sunday will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger on Sunday with potential for damaging winds. Stay up-to- date on the weather this weekend to keep you and yours safe.