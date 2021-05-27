Daily Weather Forecast For Manley Hot Springs
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
