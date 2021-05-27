Weather Forecast For Witten

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night High 49 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



