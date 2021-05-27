Cancel
Art, TX

Weather Forecast For Art

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0aDFRxMz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Art News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

