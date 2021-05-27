Daily Weather Forecast For Paulina
PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.