Daily Weather Forecast For Essex
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance rain and snow during night
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light snow then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.